Ex-wethouder: Niemand wilde horen dat er iets mis was met AZ-stadion

English version Kurdish Mevan Babakar (29) is searching for a Dutch aidworker who worked at a refugee camp in the nineties

12 augustus Mevan Babakar (29), Kurdish-British, is looking for an aid worker who was employed at a refugee camp in Zwolle in the Netherlands in the early nineties. Earlier this afternoon she tweeted a request for help in a final attempt to find this man. ,,I just want to thank him for the kindness he showed me, and the bike that he gave me as a present”, says Babakar.