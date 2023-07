LIVE Formule 1 | Doet Max Verstappen er nog een schepje bovenop op Silverstone?

#F1 #BBCF1 #BRITISHGP 🇬🇧 FP2: With 15 mins to session start, air temp is 26.4C & track 41.7C. Wind from the south, with gusts to 18mph in past hr. Dry, sunny conditions rest of today. Latest FIA rain risk guidance is 80% FP3 (possibly heavy/thundery); 40% Qualifying; 40% Race.