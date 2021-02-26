The Queen's Gambit.
Volledig scherm
The Queen's Gambit. © Netflix

Filmfanaten opgelet: de Golden Globes komen eraan. Dit zijn de genomineerden

Filmliefhebbers zitten zondagnacht (Nederlandse tijd) klaar voor de uitreiking van de Golden Globes. Netflix maakt dit jaar de meeste kans om een Golden Globe in de wacht te slepen. De streamingdienst heeft 42 films/ serienominaties binnengehaald. Zoek jouw favoriet in deze gigantische rij aan genomineerden.

Showredactie

Delen per e-mail

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en Google privacybeleid en de gebruiksvoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Lees Meer

  1. Lady Gaga's hondenuitlater neergeschoten, honden gestolen
    Play

    Lady Gaga's hondenuit­la­ter neergescho­ten, honden gestolen
  2. Bol.com krijgt opeens 5 sterren van klanten
    Play

    Bol.com krijgt opeens 5 sterren van klanten
Alle video's

Net binnen

Meest gelezen

Webwinkel

Meest gedeeld