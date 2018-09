Martens wint eerste competitieduel, Marseille wenst Strootman succes

🇫🇷 x 🇳🇱 Today, we'll wish you good luck @Kevin_strootman ... just not *that* good of luck vs. @FFF 😉. Ah, who are we kidding! Go show everyone what our Olympiens are made of 💪! ⚪️🔵 | #FRANED https://t.co/l7tAnqEFfK