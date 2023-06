TransferTalk | PSV krijgt miljoenenbod voor Gutiérrez, Rankovic naar Singapore

𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓



The Lion City Sailors have appointed Aleksandar Ranković as Head Coach. The 44-year-old joins the club on a two-year contract from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.



Welcome to the club, Ranko! 👋



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/Ta9aeqWHjA pic.twitter.com/8ZejulmKWE