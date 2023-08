TransferTalk | Speler van 130 miljoen onderweg naar Chelsea, PSG heeft vertrouwen in verlenging Mbappé

EXCLUSIVE: Al Hilal have presented an important proposal to Neymar Jr in the recent hours. Sources describe that as “huge bid” 🚨🔵🇸🇦 #AlHilal



Negotiations are underway to reach full agreement — Neymar, tempted by this possibility.



Work in progress to part ways with PSG soon. pic.twitter.com/nPEbhiRX9n