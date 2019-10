Here you go: Five hotspots for a perfect getaway in National Park High Veluwe and the city of Arnhem

Welcome to The Netherlands. Welcome to National Park de Hoge Veluwe and Arnhem. According to The Lonely Planet, these are places to be in 2020. Relax in the national park after visiting the busy streets of Amsterdam. Or go directly to the characteristic city of Arnhem. De Stentor, a regional newspaper, created a small travel guide for you. Here are five things to do when you’re in the neighbourhood.

De Nederlandse versie van dit artikel staat onderaan dit verhaal.

1. Het Nationale Park De Hoge Veluwe

Or for English-minded people: The National Park The High Veluwe. Jump on a bike or take a walk on one of the many walking routes that lead through the park. While you’re here, you may get a chance to spot our big five: red deer, fox, wild boar, roe deer and fallow deer. Yes, that’s a lot, dear. Actually, we have a big six. If you are lucky enough, you will see a glimpse of the wolf and her cubs. So take your binoculars.

2. Arnhem

Not only the Lonely Planet labels Arnhem as a top destination in 2020. The Guardian also chooses this old city in the Netherlands as a perfect getaway. Not only because the railway station ‘makes a grand statement’ also because of its war past. If you love fashion, art and design, Arnhem is the place to be. And if you like nature, we suggest to take a stroll along the river Rhine.

3. Go for a cup of tea with the royal family

Of course you can’t really drink tea with the royal family, but you can visit their house! Imagine yourself being a royalty while you’re wandering through the gardens of Paleis Het Loo in Apeldoorn. The palace will open for public at the beginning of December.

Are you already here in November? We suggest to take the Achterhoekse Kastelenroute. How? By bicycle of course! We have a lot of medieval castles and historic country houses. This route will take you past various castles and country houses. You can even enter some castles and admire the interiors. But there are also people living in some of these houses. These will be closed for public, but you can always knock on the door and give it a try!

4. Time for some monkey spotting!

Done with castles and royalty? Let’s go for some monkey spotting. But Stentor, wait. Are there monkeys living in the Dutch forest? Unfortunately not. But, we have Apenheul in Apeldoorn: a zoo dedicated to monkeys. And some of these monkeys are just wandering around out of their cages. With a little imagination, it looks like you are in Bali. If you don’t like monkeys, you can also visit the Dolfinarium in Harderwijk to spot some dolphins and seals.

5. Let’s get that belly stuffed

We understand you get terribly hungry after a long day of exploring the East of The Netherlands. No worries, we got you covered! Head to Harderwijk, a town near by the Veluwe. Here you can find two restaurants with Michelin stars: Basiliek and ‘t Nonnetje. But don’t forget your credit card, as these restaurants are quite expensive.

Enjoy!